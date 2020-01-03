IIT-D to release GATE 2020 admit card today: Here’s where you can download it

The examinations for the aptitude test this year will be held over four days -- February 1, 2, 8, and 9.
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) will be releasing the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 on January 3. The examinations for the aptitude test this year will be held over four days -- February 1, 2, 8, and 9. It will be conducted two sessions – morning session (9.30 am to 12.30 pm) and afternoon session (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm).
More than 8.5 lakh candidates have applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 -- an examination conducted jointly by all the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.
The tests are held on behalf of the Government of India, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), and the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE.
All students who aspire to crack GATE to seek admission to M.Sc, M.Tech, and Doctoral programmes in Architecture or to join a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), can download the admit card from gate.iitd.ac.in. The score remains valid for the next three years.
Here’s how you can download the GATE 2020 admit card:
Visit the above-mentioned official GATE website -- gate.iitd.ac.in and look for ‘GATE 2020 admit card’ link.
Click on the ‘log-in’ tab and enter your credentials to proceed to the next step.
You will now be able to see your GATE admit card 2020 on the screen. Click on the ‘Download’ tab and take a printout.One must note here, all students applying for GATE exams must remember to carry their GATE 2020 admit card along with a valid photo identity proof.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.