IIT-D to release GATE 2020 admit card today: Here’s where you can download it

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) will be releasing the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 on January 3. The examinations for the aptitude test this year will be held over four days -- February 1, 2, 8, and 9. It will be conducted two sessions – morning session (9.30 am to 12.30 pm) and afternoon session (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm).

More than 8.5 lakh candidates have applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 -- an examination conducted jointly by all the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

The tests are held on behalf of the Government of India, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), and the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE.

All students who aspire to crack GATE to seek admission to M.Sc, M.Tech, and Doctoral programmes in Architecture or to join a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), can download the admit card from gate.iitd.ac.in. The score remains valid for the next three years.

Here’s how you can download the GATE 2020 admit card:

Visit the above-mentioned official GATE website -- gate.iitd.ac.in and look for ‘GATE 2020 admit card’ link.

Click on the ‘log-in’ tab and enter your credentials to proceed to the next step.

You will now be able to see your GATE admit card 2020 on the screen. Click on the ‘Download’ tab and take a printout.