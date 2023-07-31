IIT Bombay's 'vegetarian only' poster causes outrage, hostel secretary responds

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) raised the issue of food discrimination after "vegeterian only" posters were put up on the walls of a canteen in one of the hostels, a student representative said on Sunday.
Posters stating "vegeterian only are allowed to sit here" were put up on the walls of the canteen of hostel 12 at the prestigious institution last week, and a photograph of the same went viral on social media.
An official from the institute claimed that while they had found out about the posters, they did not know who had put them up in the canteen. There are no fixed seats for people consuming different categories of food and the institute is unaware about who put up the posters, he said.
Representatives of the student collective Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) condemned the incident and tore the posters.
"Though RTIs and emails to the hostel's general secretary revealed that there is no policy for food segregation at the institute, some individuals have taken it upon themselves to designate certain mess areas as "vegetarians only" and force other students to leave that area," the AAPSC said.
Even though RTIs and mails for hostel GSec shows that there is no institute policy for food segregation, some individuals have taken it upon themselves to designate certain mess areas as "Vegetarians Only" and forcing other students to leave that area.#casteism #Discrimination pic.twitter.com/uFlB4FnHqi
— APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) July 29, 2023
"Such behaviour is unacceptable and no student has the right to remove another student from any area of the mess on the grounds that it is reserved for a particular community. If any such incident is repeated, we will be forced to take strict action against those involved," he stated in the email.
