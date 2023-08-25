IIT Bombay gets Rs 160 crore from anonymous donor. 'Rare occurrence,' says institute

IIT-Bombay ranked first in the country and also moved up to the 149th spot from 177th position last year in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. (Image credit: iitbombay/Facebook)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay has received a whopping Rs 160 crore in donation from an anonymous donor.

“This is a rare occurrence in Indian academia that a philanthropist wishes to stay anonymous," Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay, said.

The amount is meant for the establishment of a Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub, the premier institute said on Thursday.

“The establishment of this hub underscores our dedication to tackling climate challenges through cutting-edge research, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, and nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours,” Professor Chaudhuri said.

The hub will be located within a state-of-the-art academic building on the IIT Bombay campus in suburban Powai in Mumbai and its focus will extends to critically important areas, the institute was quoted as saying in a statement by news agency PTI.

The generous donation comes almost a month after Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, an IIT-Bombay alumnus, donated Rs 315 crore to the institute to mark 50 years of his association with it.

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

IIT-Bombay has named its iconic main building after him. Nilekani's contribution is possibly among the single largest donations made by an alumnus in India. Overall, he has committed Rs 400 crore in donations to the institute following his previous grants of Rs 85 crore.

IIT Bombay slipped one spot in the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings of India’s educational institutes in 2023, published in June.

The institute was ranked first in the country and also moved up to the 149th spot from 177th position last year in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. The premier institute received an overall score of 51.7 out of 100. The list was released in June this year.

(With inputs from PTI)