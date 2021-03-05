IIM Calcutta records 100% placements amid COVID-19 pandemic

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta said on March 5 that it has overcome the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and recorded 100 percent final placements during the placement week of its flagship MBA program.

The whole placement process was conducted virtually with a total of 172 firms participating in the final process. The average and median salaries rose to Rs 29 lakh and Rs 27 lakh, respectively.

Continuing the trend witnessed across other top campuses, Consulting Sector emerged as the top recruiter with 149 students (32 percent) opting for them.

Accenture Strategy and The Boston Consulting Group were the top recruiters. Kepler-Cannon and Arthur D. Little were amongst the prominent first-time recruiters from this cohort.

90 students were selected by top Investment Banking, Asset Management, Private Equity Venture Capital firms, resulting in about 19 percent placements.

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America were the top two recruiters by number in this cohort. The pandemic and economic slowdown impact was visible in some sectors.

While Consulting and Finance roles continued to comprise roughly half the placements as seen in previous years, General Management and Marketing roles came down from 30 percent last year (2020) to 15 percent in 2021.

Big names including Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, ITC, Vedanta, Adani Group and Reliance India Limited continued to hire from the campus in smaller numbers though.

The cohort also witnessed new recruiting brands such as Boehringer Ingelheim and Xiaomi. In yet another reflection of the economy in 2020-21 and current trends, major software services and e-commerce platforms boosted their hiring from IIM Calcutta campus.

Big brands including Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm etc., recruited 24 percent (111 students) of the batch for various Product Management and FinTech roles.

Navi Technologies joined in as one of the first-time recruiters during Finals. Several recruiters from manufacturing sector, power, services and government firms among others comprised the set of recruiters.

The outgoing students found it an excellent finish to a year that saw several hardships during the country’s ongoing battle against the pandemic since March 2020.

Vinaya Patil, a second year MBA student said, “We were really worried about final recruitment given the slowdown in the industrial activity throughout the last couple of years. Such placements for the whole batch feel surreal.

IIM-C Director Anju Seth said, “Achieving 100 percent placements in an unprecedented time such as this is a true testament to the value of the IIM Calcutta experience and I thank the recruiters for their trust. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of our students, placement team, faculty, officers and staff who have worked diligently to maximise the learning benefits to our students in the continuing COVID circumstances."