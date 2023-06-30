Tailor's son gets into IIM Bangalore in his 1st attempt

Manan Sadariya said that there were two purposes behind him looking to secure a seat at a leading management institute. (Photo credit: facebook.com/manan.sadariya).

For any MBA aspirant, the ultimate aim remains to secure a seat in one of the Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) across India. The difficulty of the entrance exams for securing the seat means that not everyone can get into their dream IIM as early as they wish to.

However, a tailor's son in Rajkot has shown that with the required hard work and determination it is possible to realise the dreams early after he got a seat at IIM Bangalore in his very first attempt.

A report in The Times of India (TOI) stated that 23-year-old Manan Sadariya secured 98.7 percentile in his Common Admission Test and got the seat via the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

"I'm super elated, and all the credit for my success goes to my family. Despite limited means, my family pushed me to pursue Class 11 and 12 science in English medium. I later pursued mechanical engineering from the MS University of Baroda and got a scholarship. I took up a job with an edutech company in Bengaluru immediately after graduation," Sadariya told TOI.

Sadariya said that there were two purposes behind him looking to secure a seat at a leading management institute.

"There were two purposes - it was to get better prospects professionally and also to challenge myself from the comfort zone and pursue excellence," he said.

The enormity of Sadariya's achievement can be stated by the fact that earlier this week, a candidate secured a seat at IIM Ahmedabad after nine unsuccessful attempts.

Also read: He gave up on IIM dream 3 years ago. Now, he’s there as a guest speaker