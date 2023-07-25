IIM Bangalore student, 27, dies of cardiac arrest. Tributes pour in

IIM Bangalore tweeted about Ayush Gupta's death on Sunday and said that all classes on Monday had been cancelled. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@iimb_official).

A 27-year-old student studying at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bengaluru died after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The student , identified as Ayush Gupta, was in the second year of his Post Graduate Programme in Management course and had interned at Faering Capital in the summer break.

We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ayush Gupta, our second-year PGP student, who suffered a cardiac arrest, this afternoon. Ayush (27) was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP.

A graduate of BITS Pilani (2017), Ayush was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had completed his summer internship at Faering Capital. Popular among his classmates, he also worked closely with the alumni of the Institute.

IIM Bengaluru also shared the news of his death on LinkedIn and some users revealed their experience of knowing Gupta.

"Ayush was in my class. Full of energy, questions and curiosity. He had a mind that raced ahead of what I taught. He had the ability to get to the first principles behind everything I said in the class. I used to joke that I had to be careful about his questions because they were often deep. Yet he couched his questions in true humility.

"The smile that you see in the picture was his signature. It would have been hard to forget Ayush - he would have made a mark in the world of business. It is hard to forget him now too. I would miss his many sterling qualities, including his genial temperament.

"It will take me a while to come to terms with this. That must be the case many of my other colleagues who taught him as well," one user wrote.

"I met Ayush in my 1st year in 2013. We were batchmates. Then in our first job in Mumbai, Ayush was my flatmate for 2 years. More than batchmates and flatmates, he was my good friend which I lost.

"Ayush was a very intelligent and hardworking guy. I have not met anyone with so deep understanding of finance than he had. He was very ambitious person. I am in deep shock to hear this. Praying god for his soul to rest in peace," another user wrote.

"I’ve worked closely with Ayush and it saddens me deeply to know that he is no more. He coordinated 2 group projects with me and I always thought how efficient he was, he showed great leadership and communication skills. We truly lost a great human. Gone to soon, Rest in peace," a third user wrote.

"Incredibly hard to process the fact that someone I used to see around in campus every now and then, who had an infectious laugh, is no longer among us. Gone too soon," another user wrote.

