IIM Bangalore faculty, students write to PM seeking fresh probe in Tabrez Ansari lynching case

A group of staff and students from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, have appealed to the Prime Minister to order a fresh investigation into the Tabrez Ansari murder case. They wrote to PM Narendra Modi after the Jharkhand Police reduced the charges against the accused from murder to culpable homicide.

Last week, citing “probe and medical reports”, the cops slapped charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the 11 persons found guilty of lynching Ansari in Jharkhand. From being charged for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they will now be tried under Section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The letter addressed to the PM was signed by 85 students and non-teaching staff along with 16 faculty members, reported News 18. It read: “We, the undersigned faculty, staff, and students of IIM Bangalore express shock and dismay over how Jharkhand police have handled the lynching of Mr. Tabrez Ansari.”

Appealing for another investigation, they requested: “We urge you to act swiftly and decisively by directing the state government to institute a fresh probe. It is the constitutional duty of the state to protect the life and liberty of all citizens.”

Professor Trilochan Sastry, who teaches Decision Sciences Area at IIM Bangalore and heads a non-profit organisation named Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), is one of the signatories of the letter. He said: “Some of us concerned faculty members and students have written to the PM on the way the Ansari case was probed. As citizens, we have a duty and right to raise our voice on things that come to our notice. It should be re-investigated.”