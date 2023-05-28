IIFA Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big. Check full list of winners

May 28, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Alia Bhatt won IIFA Best Actor (Female) Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

This year’s edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) saw fan favourites like Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi emerge among the big winners. Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Hrithik Roshan took home the Best Actor award for his film Vikram Vedha.

Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Drishyam 2 took home the trophy for Best Film and Best Editing, and R Madhavan won the Best Director award for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also bagged the awards for Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Dialogue.

This year’s IIFA Awards ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences. A number of Hindi film industry personalities like Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan attended the event.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Film: Drishyam 2

Best Director: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan

Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2

Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh

Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala

Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Music Direction: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography for title track: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Editing: Drishyam 2

Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva

Best Background Score: Vikram Vedha

Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling