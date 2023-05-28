IIFA Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big. Check full list of winners

This year’s edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) saw fan favourites like Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi emerge among the big winners. Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Hrithik Roshan took home the Best Actor award for his film Vikram Vedha.
Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Drishyam 2 took home the trophy for Best Film and Best Editing, and R Madhavan won the Best Director award for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
Gangubai Kathiawadi also bagged the awards for Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Dialogue.
This year’s IIFA Awards ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences. A number of Hindi film industry personalities like Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan attended the event.
Check out the full list of winners here:
Best Film: Drishyam 2
Best Director: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra
Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan
Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2
Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings
Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh
Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala
Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Music Direction: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Choreography for title track: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Editing: Drishyam 2
Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva
Best Background Score: Vikram Vedha
Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling