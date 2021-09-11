IGI Airport Terminal 3 faces waterlogging following heavy rains in Delhi

(Image: ANI)

As Delhi breached the record 1,000 mm mark on September 11 with the weather department issuing an “orange alert” for today, parts of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, including Terminal 3 and its forecourt, were severely waterlogged. Notably, this is the highest rainfall the capital has received in the last 10 years since it witnessed a similar heavy downpour in 2010.

Aircraft operators - SpiceJet, Vistara and IndiGo - confirmed on Twitter that all subsequent arrivals and departures of all flights will be affected as a result of this, as ANI visuals showed partial flooding at the airport. Many areas around the city, like RK Puram, Jangpura, and more are clogged as well, causing traffic jams and congestion.



#WATCH | Parts of Delhi Airport waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital; visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) pic.twitter.com/DIfUn8tMei

— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Delhi had earlier received moderate to heavy showers, bringing relief and respite to people troubled by the scorching heat in the city. In its latest update, the Indian Meteorological Department said, "Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Dera Mandi, IGI airport), NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gurugram) Rohtak and Gohana".

Green, yellow, orange and red are the four color codes employed by IMD to indicate the monsoon condition. While green stands for no warning, yellow implies disruption in daily activities. Orange, on the other hand, means extremely bad weather and a sign to stay prepared, while Red denotes the highest intensity and caution to stay vigilant.