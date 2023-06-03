IFS officer shares tricky question he was asked in UPSC interview. His answer was...

The tweet from the IFS officer generated numerous responses. (Representational photo).

Last Sunday saw as many 13 lakh students across India give the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 79 centres. The exam comprises of several out-of-the-box questions that can be tricky to deal with.

Recently, an IFS officer shared his experience of attending an Civil Service interview where he was asked about India's expenditure on space missions when the country had been suffering from poverty. The officer gave an explanation, indicating any type of research conducted eventually bears fruit.

"My Civil Service interview. 3rd Board Member: We are spending crores on space missions and here we do have such a poverty, how do you see it ?? Me: Sir, I think both the things are not competitive in nature. Back in 1928 Dr. CV Raman while enquiring about the colour of Sea water came up with the idea of Raman Scattering and today Raman spectroscopy is extensively used in many fields including Medical Science. It takes time but research provides fruits. How you would have answered?," he wrote.

The tweet generated several responses, many of whom replied as to how they would have answered the same question.

"I would have used examples of geo satellites which help in accurate weather forecasts. India's major population is still agrarian and they depend a lot on the weather. ISRO reaching for the stars would eventually mean better awareness amongst farmers about weather," one user wrote.

"We can’t address poverty by chopping down our costs in some field of exploration. People are poor because they are not earning. They are not earning because they are not skilled. They’re not skilled because our education system is flawed. That’s what we need to work on," another user wrote.

"I'd have responded similarly, emphasizing the importance of balance between immediate necessities and long-term visionary investments," a third user wrote.

