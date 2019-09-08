IFA Berlin 2019: Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 with triple cameras launched

Nokia has launched the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 at the IFA Berlin 2019. Both the smartphones have been the talk of the tech town, mainly due to the camera module’s design. The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 come under Nokia’s mid-range portfolio.

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.2 features a water-drop notch display. The 6.3-inch Full HD+screen has narrow bezels with a thick chin bezel for the Nokia branding. The display also supports HDR10 and comes with Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the Nokia 6.2 gets powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB. There is a fairly large 3,500 mAh battery on the Nokia 6.2.

Optics at the back include a triple-camera setup with a 16MP f/1.8 primary lens. The other two sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle and 2MP depth shooters. For selfies, there is an 8MP f/2.0 front camera inside the notch.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C, GPS, etc. Nokia 6.2 boots on Android 9 Pie and is a part of the Google Android One Program.

Nokia 6.2 has been launched at EUR 199 (roughly Rs 15,800) for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 19,800). It would be available in Ceramic Black and Ice colours.

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+screen with a 1080 * 2520 resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The screen gets HDR10 support and has a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The Nokia 7.2 gets powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC which is somewhat dated now. The processor is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB. There is a 3,500 mAh battery on the Nokia 7.2.

Cameras at the back include a 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor. The other two cameras include an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, Nokia 7.2 has a 20MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture inside the notch.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C, GPS, etc. Nokia 7.2 boots on Android 9 Pie and is a part of the Google Android One Program.

It has been launched for EUR 299 (roughly Rs 23,800) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs 27.700). Nokia is yet to unveil the price of its 128GB variants. The phone would be sold in Cyan Green, Charcoal, and Ice colours.