If you bought an Hermes bag in 2010, it is now double the price

A new entrant 'Collectable Handbags' has topped the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII), rising in value by 13 percent annually, knocking rare whisky off its numero uno position.

Prices of the Hermes bags have also more than doubled in value over a 10-year period to touch 108 percent growth, it said.

Rare whisky has grown in value the most over the last 10 years at over 564 percent, and increased by over 5 percent in the past 12 months while there has been an over 13 percent growth in Hermès handbag values over the past one year, says Knight Frank Wealth Report 2020.

"It's only been possible to create an index on handbags now because of the frequency with which many iconic pieces are coming to auction today. Although bags made by other luxury brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton are also highly collectable, it is those made by Hermès that attract the highest prices and are considered the most desirable," said Sebastian Duthy, Director, Art Market Research, Knight Frank said.

In 2017, Christie’s set the world auction record for the most expensive handbag when it sold a Himalaya Birkin with white gold and diamond hardware. Under the hammer in Hong Kong, it achieved the equivalent of $386,000.

Since then, the secondary market for handbags has continued to grow, with pieces fetching dizzying sums on a regular basis. Indeed, such is the demand that Christie’s now host seven live and online auctions each year, in Asia, the US and the UK, the Wealth Report 2020 said.

The index results show that on an annual basis, handbags outperformed both whisky and art, which both recorded growth of 5 percent. Classic cars, another strong performer in recent years, slipped 7 percent. Overall, KFLII, which is a weighted average of each asset class, fell by 1 percent.

However, when one looks at the results over a 10-year period, it is a different picture. Rare whisky continues to top the charts rising 564 percent followed by cars (194 percent). KFLII rose by 141 percent.

The results of The Wealth Report Attitudes Survey 2020 reveal that most UHNWIs are planning to retain or increase their allocations to luxury collectibles.

"As with other investments of passion like rare whisky, whose value has risen sharply in recent years, handbags are increasingly being seen as an investment class in their own right, as well as highly desirable fashion accessories. Collectors are prepared to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on the rarest or most desirable bags," said Andrew Shirley, Editor of The Wealth Report and the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index.