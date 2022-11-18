 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Public version of Twitter at risk of breaking, and ‘no one left to fix it,’ say sources: report

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

The hashtag #RIPTwitter was among the top trends on the platform as social media users worried if they will lose access to their Twitter accounts.

The version of the Twitter app used by its employees began slowing down on Thursday evening (US time) and the public version of Twitter was at risk of breaking during the night, news agency Reuters reported, quoting a source familiar with the matter. This comes amid mass resignations by employees over an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk, who demanded staff choose between being "extremely hardcore" and working intense, long hours, or losing their jobs.

"If it does break, there is no one left to fix things in many areas," the person who did not wished to be named, was quoted as saying.

On Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, reports of Twitter outages have sharply risen in the last 24 hours.

Musk said he is not worried by the wave of resignations. "The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried," he responded to a user.

Hundreds of employees of Twitter posted poignant farewell messages with a salute emoji and a blue heart, announcing their resignation.

Employees, who are internally known as “Tweeps”, used the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked.