Public version of Twitter at risk of breaking, and ‘no one left to fix it,’ say sources: report

The version of the Twitter app used by its employees began slowing down on Thursday evening (US time) and the public version of Twitter was at risk of breaking during the night, news agency Reuters reported, quoting a source familiar with the matter. This comes amid mass resignations by employees over an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk, who demanded staff choose between being "extremely hardcore" and working intense, long hours, or losing their jobs.

"If it does break, there is no one left to fix things in many areas," the person who did not wished to be named, was quoted as saying.

The hashtag #RIPTwitter was among the top trends on the platform as social media users worried if they will lose access to their Twitter accounts.



The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

On Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, reports of Twitter outages have sharply risen in the last 24 hours.

Musk said he is not worried by the wave of resignations. "The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried," he responded to a user.

Hundreds of employees of Twitter posted poignant farewell messages with a salute emoji and a blue heart, announcing their resignation.

Employees, who are internally known as “Tweeps”, used the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked.

"I may be #exceptional, but gosh darn it, I'm just not #hardcore," tweeted one former employee, Andrea Horst, whose LinkedIn profile still reads "Supply Chain & Capacity Management (Survivor) @Twitter."

“I walked away from my dream job today with a full heart because of the people I got to work with everyday. Here’s a photo dump of the best 4.5 years a girl could wish for,” Jessalyn Johnson tweeted.

“After 8+ years, I still don't know what to say in this Tweet. It was one hell of a ride and a highlight of my career,” Twitter employee Brian said in his farewell message.

Elon Musk, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has come under fire for radical changes at the social media company, which he bought for $44 billion late last month. He had already fired half of the company's 7,500 staff earlier this month, scrapped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours, all while his attempts to overhaul Twitter have faced chaos and delays.