'If Elon Musk buys Twitter, I'll...': Social media users react to ongoing deal

As negotiations between Twitter Inc and Elon Musk stretches for hours, here's how Twitter was reacting to the suspense as the world's richest person tries to take the micro-blogging site private.

Twitter may announce the $43 billion deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. It is always possible that the deal collapses at the last minute, the sources added.

The social media site has not been able to secure so far a 'go-shop' provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids from potential acquirers once the deal is signed, the sources said. Still, Twitter would be allowed to accept an offer from another party by paying Musk a break-up fee, the sources added.

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies)