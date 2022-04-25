English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'If Elon Musk buys Twitter, I'll...': Social media users react to ongoing deal

    Twitter may announce the $43 billion deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, sources said. It is always possible that the deal with Elon Musk collapses at the last minute, they added.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST
    Elon Musk

    Elon Musk


    As negotiations between Twitter Inc and Elon Musk stretches for hours, here's how Twitter was reacting to the suspense as the world's richest person tries to take the micro-blogging site private.




    Twitter may announce the $43 billion deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. It is always possible that the deal collapses at the last minute, the sources added.

    The social media site has not been able to secure so far a 'go-shop' provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids from potential acquirers once the deal is signed, the sources said. Still, Twitter would be allowed to accept an offer from another party by paying Musk a break-up fee, the sources added.

    Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    (With inputs from agencies)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter #Twitter sale
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 05:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.