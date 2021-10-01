MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Idli on stick: Anand Mahindra lauds Bengaluru for innovation

"Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against??" he asked netizens.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

Widely known as the 'Silicon Valley of India, a new innovation in Bengaluru has stunned industrialist Anand Mahindra. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra lauded the city terming it 'India's Innovation capital'.

The latest innovation refers to idli served on a stick with sambar and chutney as dips.

Sharing the picture of the dish, Mahindra wrote, ‘Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas'.

"Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against??" he asked netizens.

Mahindra, who has over 8.5 million followers on Twitter, sparked a conversation.

Close

Related stories

One user even said that he is "Totally against it...eating Idli with bare hand is the real tradition... this is sick".

Check out some other reactions:





Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #India #Mahindra #trending
first published: Oct 1, 2021 11:17 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.