Idli on stick: Anand Mahindra lauds Bengaluru for innovation

Widely known as the 'Silicon Valley of India, a new innovation in Bengaluru has stunned industrialist Anand Mahindra. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra lauded the city terming it 'India's Innovation capital'.

The latest innovation refers to idli served on a stick with sambar and chutney as dips.



Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against?? pic.twitter.com/zted3dQRfL

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Sharing the picture of the dish, Mahindra wrote, ‘Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas'.

"Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against??" he asked netizens.

Mahindra, who has over 8.5 million followers on Twitter, sparked a conversation.

One user even said that he is "Totally against it...eating Idli with bare hand is the real tradition... this is sick".

Check out some other reactions:



This is how Idlis should look. I don't favour any other shape pic.twitter.com/ClUKbSWzah October 1, 2021





Excellent

But it's very apt for our kutties( when they were babies it was very easy to feed them.If they won't open the mouth we'll give a punch on their mouth and making it to open

But now it's very hard to give them food becas they're always busy

So this is the easy way

— Rani D. I (@ImaculateRani) October 1, 2021



not in favour. idli won’t taste like idli if eaten like an ice cream some thinks are better when unchanged — Richa Porwal (@richafcs) October 1, 2021





I'm in favour!! Wonder how will they sell Sambhar-idly now?? It's different from idli Sambhar coz it comes soaked!! It's one of my favorite items!! Maybe they can call it 'dipbhar-idly' — Ragavendra Jagdish (@RagavendraJ) September 30, 2021

