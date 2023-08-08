IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card: A premium credit card that's free for life

New Delhi (India): The RBI Payments Vision 2025 aims to increase card acceptance touchpoints, boosting transactions in the future. With this, credit card offers and discounts will also increase in the years to come. This increase in touchpoints will open up more avenues for credit card companies to increase their footprint in the market, resulting in more competition and better credit card offers and discounts for customers. In other words, customers who use credit cards designed to capitalize on these offers and discounts can save the most. Is your credit card designed to provide you with the best benefits?

Check if your credit card ticks all the boxes.

More than just a payment tool

Credit cards are popular because they are so much more than just another convenient payment method. Here’s why:

· Discounts – Using credit cards can save you money on online purchases, dinner bills, movie tickets, and more. With many cards, you can get cashback on your purchases, receive discounts on groceries and online shopping, and even travel-related rewards.

· Rewards – Credit cards offer something other payment methods don't: rewards. You accumulate reward points on every swipe, which you can utilise for payments and more.

· Tailormade cards – There are credit cards designed to fit your unique needs. For instance, there’s the FIRST Power+ Credit Card for fuel savings, the FIRST WOW! Credit Card for those looking for an assured card, or the lifetime-free FIRST Select Credit Card which offers some of the most impressive benefits in its league. This means that customers can pick the credit card that perfectly suits their lifestyle, budget, and needs. With each credit card tailored to meet specific needs, customers can make the most of offers and discounts.

The FIRST Select Credit Card: Why it should be in your wallet

If you have been looking for a lifetime-free premium credit card, here’s why you should consider the FIRST Select Credit Card.

Make the most of rewards

· You can earn up to 10X reward points on your FIRST Select Credit Card - on spending over Rs 25,000 per month and on your birthday

· Your online spends of up to Rs 25,000 will get you 6X rewards, while offline purchases earn 3X points

· Reward points can be redeemed while making any online payment

· IDFC FIRST Bank reward points don’t have an expiration date Get more value

With the FIRST Select Credit Card, you save and earn more, offering more value:

· A low annual percentage rate (APR) with an interest rate that starts at 0.75% per month

· No interest on ATM cash withdrawals for up to 48 days

· The FIRST Select Credit Card is free for life

· 5% credit card cashback on the transaction value of your first EMI conversion. It must be done within 30 days of card generation and can be up to Rs 1,000

· Get a voucher worth Rs 500 by spending Rs 15,000 within 90 days of card generation Feel Privileged

Premium privileges on this card are among the best credit card offers in the industry –

· Get four complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses every quarter

· Also, get four complimentary railway lounge accesses every quarter

· Enjoy exclusive VISA and Mastercard offers such as discounted Fast Track airport immigration, airport limousine service, premium credit card benefits at over 900 luxury hotels, airport meet and assist service, complimentary golf rounds and lessons, etc. Offers and discounts

Enjoy a host of credit card offers and discounts around the year:

· Buy one get one (BOGO) movie ticket offer worth Rs 250, twice a month

· Over 300 merchant credit card offers to fuel your shopping

· Up to 20% discount at over 1500 restaurants

· Up to 15% discount at more than 3000 health and wellness outlets

· 1% fuel surcharge waiver up to Rs 300 per month Insurance and Protection

FIRST Select Credit Card protects your financial future with benefits like:

· Air accident insurance cover of Rs 1 crore

· Personal accident cover of Rs 5 lakh

· Lost card liability cover of Rs 50,000

· Comprehensive travel insurance cover of Rs 22,500

· Cancellation for any reason (CFAR) insurance of up to Rs 10,000 on flight and hotel bookings

· Complimentary roadside assistance of Rs 1,399 Managing Repayments

It is easier than ever to manage your repayments with the FIRST Select Credit Card:

· Convert transactions above Rs 2,500 into easy EMIs. This can be done instantly using the IDFC FIRST Bank OTP page, select a repayment tenure at your convenience.

· Easy transfer of other credit cards' outstanding balance to FIRST Select Credit Card

· Easy transfer of the outstanding balance of other credit cards to FIRST Select Credit Card

How to apply

Credit cards from IDFC FIRST Bank can be applied for online in a few easy steps:

· To apply for this credit card, visit the FIRST Select Credit Cardwebpage

· Provide your basic details and verify your mobile number with the OTP received

· Provide details like PAN number, address, occupation, monthly income, etc.

· The bank processes your application and approves it in a few working days

Wrapping it up

With the FIRST Select Credit Card, you get premium privileges, credit card offers, and discounts. You also enjoy effortless repayments with easy EMIs and balance transfers on this card, saving money at every step. Apply for your FIRST Select Credit Card today.

