ICSE Board exam 2020 update | After CBSE, ICSE also announces cancellation of exams

On a day the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court about its decision to scrap the remaining board exams, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also followed suit and announced cancellation of its board exams for 2020.

Advocate Jaideep Gupta appearing for CISCE in the Supreme Court said that they will also follow the CBSE decision of cancelling examinations.

The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country with the number of cases touching the 5-lakh mark.

CISCE had already informed the Bombay High Court that its decision on whether to scrap or conduct the remaining board exams in the month of July or postpone them, would entirely depend on what CBSE decides.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of the Centre and CBSE had said on June 25 that remaining Class 10 board exams, which got postponed due to the Delhi riots, stand cancelled.

For the remaining CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020, students will be given the option to write their exams at a future date when conditions are conducive. A scheme has already been prepared for students opting out of writing the exams at a future date. They will be marked on the basis of their performance in the last three exams held in their respective schools.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis