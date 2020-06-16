App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

The antigen test kit produced by Korean firm SD Biosensor becomes the first of its kind to get ICMR validation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its approval for a new coronavirus testing kit developed by a Korean company, which can deliver results in just 30 minutes. The development comes at a time India has been looking to ramp up its testing capabilities to deal with the massive surge in coronavirus positive cases.

The antigen test kit produced by the firm SD Biosensor – which has a manufacturing unit in Gurugram -- became the first of its kind to get ICMR validation. The test kits would come in handy in field settings because they are portable and will help in conducting on-site rapid tests in containment zones and hotspots.

The new testing tool called the ‘Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Detection Kit’, not only delivers results in much less time compared to the RT-PCR test kits that take two to three hours, but also costs just a few hundred rupees as compared to the RT-PCR kits that cost around Rs 2,500.

While there are several advantages of using the antigen kit, an India Today report states that the method of sample collection could be counted as one of its limitations. To detect coronavirus infection through these new Korean test kits, only nasopharyngeal swab samples can be used.

Moreover, the ICMR has suggested that if the Standard Q Covid-19 Ag Detection Kit produces a negative test result, it would be safer to get an RT-PCR test just to be doubly sure before ruling out any infection.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19 testing kits #Indian Council of Medical Research

