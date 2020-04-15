Icebound - The climate-change secrets of 19th century ship's logs

Helen Julian, a volunteer from the Old Weather group, poses for a photograph at her laptop in Darlington, Britain, December 6, 2019. A group of far-flung volunteers called Old Weather is painstakingly extracting data from the handwritten logbooks of 19th-century ships to help us understand how the Earth's climate is changing. Founded a decade ago, Old Weather's volunteers have accumulated an astonishing 4 million observations of weather and ice, taken mostly from the logbooks of ships plying northern or Arctic routes. Picture taken December 6, 2019. To match Special Report CLIMATE-CHANGE/ICE-SHIPLOGS. REUTERS/Lee Smith