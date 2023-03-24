 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICAI Presents CA 40 Under 40- An Event that Felicitates the Achievements of the Outstanding 40 Young Chartered Accountants Across the Country

Mar 24, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

To celebrate the achievements of these young dynamic achievers, numerous industry leaders, dignitaries, and key ICAI personnel gathered at the event.

The prestigious Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in association with CNBC-TV18 organised an event ‘40 Under 40 – CA 40 Under 40 Awards’ on 16th March in New Delhi to recognise and honour the exemplary contributions of young outstanding CA who have demonstrated excellence as CA professionals.

The event was graced by the presence of the guest of honour, Mr. Subhash Chandra Garg who has served as the Economic Affairs Secretary and Finance Secretary of India and Executive Director of the World Bank.