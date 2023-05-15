IBM employee sues company for not hiking salary in last 15 years

Ian Clifford first went on sick leave in September 2008 and was on sick leave until 2013 when he raised a grievance. (Representational Photo).

A senior employee working for software giant IBM in the United Kingdom and has been on sick leave for last 15 years took his employer to court for discrimination since he had not received a hike.

As per a report published in The Telegraph, the employee, identified as Ian Clifford, has been working with IBM since 2008 and as per his LinkedIn profile, has been 'medically retired' since 2013.

Clifford first went on sick leave in September 2008 and was on sick leave until 2013 when he raised a grievance. IBM did heed his complaint and provided him a "compromise agreement" where he was put onto IBM's disability plan who is not able to work and is not dismissed but is an employee with ''no obligation to work''.

"The point of the plan was to give security to employees not able to work - that was not achieved if payments were forever frozen," he said.

Clifford claimed that he had become a victim of "disability discrimination" since his salary had not been hiked in the past 15 years when he was away from work. As per the IBM disability plan, his annual salary was 72,037 pounds (Rs 73,79,527.91) and from 2013, he was to be paid 54,028 pounds per year (Rs 55,34,911.25) after 25 per cent was deducted.

But Clifford argued that the plan was ''not generous enough'' since his salary will wither over time because of inflation. In February 2022, Clifford took the company to an employment tribunal, claiming disability discrimination.

"That active employee may get pay rises, but inactive employees do not, is a difference, but is not, in my judgment, a detriment caused by something arising from disability. The complaint is in fact that the benefit of being an inactive employee on the plan is not generous enough because the payments have been at a fixed level since April 6, 2013, now 10 years, and may remain so," Judge Housego said.

''The claim is that the absence of an increase in salary is disability discrimination because it is less favourable treatment than afforded those not disabled. This contention is not sustainable because only the disabled can benefit from the plan. It is not disability discrimination that the plan is not even more generous. Even if the value of the £50,000 a year halved over 30 years, it is still a very substantial benefit. It is more favourable treatment, not less," he added.

