IAS officer slams Go First over delay: ‘Captain went off to another flight’

IAS officer Sonal Goel slammed Go First for “pathetic handling of flight operations” after her flight was delayed by nearly two hours on Friday night. Goel was among the dozens of passengers who were made to wait inside the aircraft as a captain was not available. She shared a picture of passengers – including young children and elderly people – who were forced to sit inside the aircraft for nearly two hours without access to food.

Go First Flight G8 345 from Mumbai to Delhi departed one hour and 45 minutes after its scheduled departure time of 10.30 pm on April 7. The ultra-low cost airline informed passengers that the flight was delayed as its captain “went off to another flight,” Goel said, questioning why passengers had to suffer because of the airline’s mismanagement.

Her first tweet came after she had waited inside the plane for over an hour. “It’s more than 1 hour delay & passengers are stuck up inside plane, with airline staff saying that the Captain is not available,” IAS officer Sonal Goel tweeted.

In subsequent tweets she revealed that cabin crew would not serve food to the waiting passengers. “If Captain is not available; why all passengers were made to board the flight?” Goel questioned, adding that there had been no intimation of a delay earlier.

“They are not serving anything to eat in flight except water. There was no communication through any means about the delay of flight earlier,” the Resident Commissioner of Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi wrote.

Go First responded to her complaint on Twitter, blaming the delay on unforeseen circumstances. “We work hard to run an on-time airline; however, unforeseen events sometimes challenge us. Sorry, this happened with your flight,” the airline wrote.



Goel did not buy the explanation and asked the airline to fix accountability while noting that she and other passengers were still waiting for their flight to depart.

The flight took off nearly two hours after its scheduled departure time and reached Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. Goel renewed her attack on Go First this morning, tagging Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as well as the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“The delay was almost 1 hr 45 mins. Reason conveyed to passengers was that the Captain of Flight went off to another flight so they were arranging another Captain. Is this kind of unprofessional handling acceptable?” she asked.

Sanya Jain