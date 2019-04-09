IAF to honour woman ground controller who helped intercept Pakistani jets after Balakot airstrike

The woman fighter controller of the Indian Air Force, who was instrumental in helping India win the dogfight with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir in February, will now be honoured with the ‘distinguished service medal’.

After IAF strike in Balakot, Pakistan decided to retaliate on the next day.

The first clue of the imminent attack came when Pakistan shut its airspace for civilian aircraft around 08:45 am.

In less than an hour from then, IAF flight controllers saw at least 24 Pakistan Air Force fighters getting airborne within 15 minutes.

Sensing what may be in store, the Indian fighter control centre swiftly alerted four fighters—two Su-30s and two Mirage-2000s— that were deployed on combat air patrol (CAP) in the area located south of Pir Panjal. It then simultaneously ordered two MiG-21 Bisons located in Srinagar to press into action.

As per a Times of India report: “The woman officer had also alerted the IAF fighters to the presence of F-16s, which were armed with AIM-120C advanced medium-range missiles in an air defence role.”

Thereby, IAF pilots were alerted about the possibility of the presence of F-16s in the attack planned by PAF, which helped our men in uniform prepare accordingly.

In the fight that ensued next, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s aircraft shot down an F-16 using an R-73 missile; however, his own aircraft was downed shortly after.

Nonetheless, had it not been for the efforts of the woman squadron leader posted as a fighter controller at an IAF radar control station in Punjab, the outcome might have been different.

Not only did she handle the situation with incredible composure despite being under duress she also constantly instructed and updated the IAF pilots, preparing them adequately for the confrontation.