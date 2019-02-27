App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IAF airstrike: Pakistan Defence Minister says didn’t retaliate because ‘it was dark’, gets trolled

While the credibility of the video remains unknown, Twitter users in India couldn’t yield to the temptation of trolling Pakistan's Defence Minister.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pervez Khatak (Image: Latestly)
Pervez Khatak (Image: Latestly)
When asked about the Indian Air Force strikes at Jaish camps in Balakot, Pakistan Defence Minister Pervez Khatak came up with a reply that his left the social media in splits.

It is being alleged that he told reporters at a media briefing that their forces were ready to retaliate but couldn’t repel the attack because “it was dark”.

In the video that has gone viral, Khatak can be heard saying: "Our air force was ready, but since it was happening in the night and it was dark, they could not gauge the extent of the damage... So, they waited and now they have received clear directions..."

While the credibility of the video remains unknown, Indian Twitter users couldn’t yield to the temptation of trolling Pakistan's Defence Minister.

Here's what some had to say:


First Published on Feb 27, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #India #Pakistan #world

