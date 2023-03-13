 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'I was called a black monkey': Mohammed Siraj revisits racism incident on Australia tour

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Speaking on 'RCB Season 2 Podcast', Mohammed Siraj has revealed that he was called a 'black monkey' by Australian spectators during the team's tour to Australia in 2020-21.

Mohammed Siraj was part of the Indian team which won the Test series against Australia 2-1 in 2021

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has revealed that he was called a "black monkey" by Australian spectators during the team's tour to Australia in 2020-21.

The 29-year-old said that he ignored the crowd's words during the first day of the New Year's Test match at Sydney but complained to the umpires and spoke to stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane when spectators continued to pass racist remarks against him on the second day.

"When I was called a black monkey and things like that in Australia, I ignored them on the first day, thinking the people were drunk. But when it happened on the second day, I decided to go up to the umpires and complain about racism and I conveyed it to Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) who went to the umpires," Siraj said while speaking on "RCB Season 2 Podcast".

