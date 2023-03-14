'I was called a black monkey': Mohammed Siraj revisits racism incident on Australia tour

Mohammed Siraj was part of the Indian team which won the Test series against Australia 2-1 in 2021

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has revealed that he was called a "black monkey" by Australian spectators during the team's tour to Australia in 2020-21.

The 29-year-old said that he ignored the crowd's words during the first day of the New Year's Test match at Sydney but complained to the umpires and spoke to stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane when spectators continued to pass racist remarks against him on the second day.

"When I was called a black monkey and things like that in Australia, I ignored them on the first day, thinking the people were drunk. But when it happened on the second day, I decided to go up to the umpires and complain about racism and I conveyed it to Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) who went to the umpires," Siraj said while speaking on "RCB Season 2 Podcast".

ALSO READ: Cricket: Mohammed Siraj becomes world number one bowler in ODIs

The Royal Challengers Bangalore speedster said that the umpires told Rahane that the team had the option of leaving the ground till the issue was resolved, but Rahane, instead, asked the umpires to remove the spectators who had passed the racist remarks.

"So, the umpires told him you are free to leave the ground till the matter is settled. But Ajju bhai said: 'We respect cricket and why should we leave the ground? But remove those people who are abusive and why should we leave the ground? We then focused on cricket as people would keep saying all these things," the fast bowler added.

Siraj was part of the Indian squad which went on to win the series 2-1 by claiming victory in the fourth and final Test match at Brisbane.