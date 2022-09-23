‘I have lost my death certificate’: Newspaper advertisement is viral

In a bizarre and hilarious incident, a man posted an advertisement in the newspaper for a lost death certificate. The catch? He apparently lost his own death certificate.

“I have lost my death certificate at Lumding Bazar dated 07/09/22 morning time near about 10AM (sic),” the classified section ad reads. Registration number and details of the person concerned along with his address follow this line.

The advertisement is from Hojai area of Assam, as the ad states. The bizarre ad was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma with the caption: “It happens only in India.”

It is not known in which newspaper was the undated declaration or advertisement posted.

Several comments followed where a person mentioned that it was the lawyer stating the fact in the ad.

“He is a lawyer and is talking in third person as in court,” the user commented.

Another user commented: “This is "Ad-bhoot."

“Lots of people making fun of this guy. It may be he got an Anticipatory Death Certificate and lost it. I'm sure the gentleman realised how difficult it's to get any government document and didn't want to trouble his near and dear ones later,” read another sarcastic remark.

Only the original ad poster can confirm whether it was the lawyer declaring or just a typographical error.