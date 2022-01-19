'I am very much alive': writer Taslima Nasreen after Facebook memorialises her account

Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen's Facebook account was turned into a memorial on Tuesday.

@Meta @fbsecurity @facebookapp @MetaNewsroom @Facebook I am very much alive. But you memorialized my facebook account. What a sad news! How could you do that? Please give me back my account. pic.twitter.com/mwZNbcOopy

— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 18, 2022

"I am very much alive. But you memorialized my Facebook account. What a sad news! How could you do that? Please give me back my account," Nasreen tweeted.

The account displayed a message on "Remembering Taslima Nasreen". "We hope that people who love Taslima will find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life," the message from Facebook read.

Facebook memorialises accounts after the user's death to allow friends and well wishers to pay tribute to the person virtually.

But, the social media giant apparently misinterpreted a post that Nasreen had put up on how she wanted her death to be observed.

In the post she had written, "I want the news of my death to be published everywhere. Let it be known that I donated my body to hospital for scientific research. Let there be some lives saved through organ transplant. Let someone regain vision. Let it be known so that some others become inspired to donate their body too."

"I have always wanted to live my life meaningfully. I wish my death to be meaningful as well," she added.

The account was revived after a few hours and Nasreen responded with only one word in Bengali: "Resurrection".

This, however, is not the first time that the writer has faced trouble from Facebook. In November last year, Nasreen alleged that social media giant had suspended her account for a week "for telling the truth". Taking to Twitter, Nasreen wrote that Facebook banned her for writing on the alleged "destruction of Bangladeshi Hindu houses & temple".

"Facebook has banned me for writing Islamists destroyed Bangladeshi Hindu houses & temples believing that Hindus placed Quran on Hanuman's thigh. But when it was revealed that Iqbal Hossain did that, not the Hindus, Islamists were silent, said and did nothing against Iqbal…'" Nasreen said.

In March that year, Nasreen had tweeted that Facebook had banned her account for 24 hours.

"My crime was I liked the decision of Aarong, a Bangladeshi handicrafts store, for not hiring a Jihadi who refused to follow the rules of Aarong, to shave off his beard to work as a salesman. Islamists have been protesting against Aarong," she had tweeted on March 16.

Facebook states that the account will be banned if anybody breaches the "hate speech" policy.

"We define hate speech as a direct attack against people - rather than concepts or institutions - on the basis of what we call protected characteristics: race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, and serious disease," according to Facebook's policy.

Nasreen is known for her writing on women's oppression and criticism of religion. She left Bangladesh in 1994 after receiving death threats for alleged anti-Islamic views.