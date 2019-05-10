Is Hyundai's hatchback i20 getting a sporty upgrade?

Securing the first spot for the Korean carmaker was the i20, whose reliable build quality and economical options gave it an edge over its rivals

Korean carmaker Hyundai was recently spotted testing their i20 hatchback at the Nurburgring in Germany. While there is no official announcement from the company, the car which was spotted features some definitive changes and improvements.

The car in testing seemed to have a raspy exhaust note, which suggests a bigger engine. It is expected that Hyundai will choose a 1.6-litre turbocharged motor for the car, which has been dubbed the i20 N. This engine also powers the Kia Ceed GT and makes close to 200PS of maximum power.

It is paired to a six-speed transmission manual transmission but gets a seven-speed DCT gearbox as an option. It could be expected that Hyundai will borrow the powertrain from Kia, giving the i20 a massive power upgrade.

The test mule also sported wider wheel arches, which would be necessary to increase stability and improve handling. Hyundai could also tweak the chassis and springs to make them stiffer. This will help the hatchback manoeuvre better through sharp corners. The car was also seen sporting disc brakes on all four wheels, which would be required to stop the increased power.

Though there is no official confirmation yet, it can be expected that the car will be launched in the international markets next year. But it will be difficult to predict when the car will make it to Indian shores any sooner.