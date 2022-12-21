Hyderabad woman's shoe size increased from 5 to 7 over two years. Doctor found...

A doctor in Hyderabad has revealed a case in which a woman was found to have a benign tumour. What is rather unusual about it is the way it was detected. The big indicator was that her shoe size went up by two counts over two years.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital, narrated how he detected the tumour in the woman. It was her husband who was his patient initially. Describing what was a usual day at his outpatient department, Dr Kumar said the woman had accompanied her husband who was consulting the doctor for his back pain. The doctor happened to notice the wife who was sitting next to his patient.

“Her nose and lips appeared a bit larger than usual. When she smiled, her teeth were little spaced out and tongue was also little larger than normal. She spoke with a little heavy voice,” he said in a Twitter thread.

“Being a neurologist, I was imagining the possibility of a brain disease.”

The doctor asked her, “Don't mistake me, but has your shoe size increased?"

She replied with a shocked expression. "Doc, yes. It has increased from 5 to 7 in the past two years. Don't everyone's feet become larger as they grow older?" she asked.

The doctor said human feet grow in childhood and adolescence and not usually after that.

“By now, I was almost certain about the disease I was suspecting and asked her to do a blood test and come back for review. I was more concerned about her, than her husband,” Dr Kumar tweeted. A blood test indicated that she had excess growth hormone secretion. Later, an MRI confirmed the diagnosis of a benign tumour called pituitary adenoma, the doctor said. The woman eventually underwent a surgery and the tumour was removed through her nose, without opening the brain.

“She made excellent recovery. Facial features, tongue and speech improved,” Dr Kumar said. “She possibly had the disease for two years before it was diagnosed. She was lucky to escape from serious complications.” Highlighting the woman’s case, the doctor stressed on the need for early treatment of diseases to prevent complications. “Increase in shoe size (due to feet becoming larger) and changes in facial appearance in adults could be features of acromegaly (GH excess). Initial diagnosis can be made by a simple blood test- IGF 1.”

Moneycontrol News

