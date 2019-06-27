Hyderabad professor makes fuel out of plastic, sells it for Rs 40 per litre

Satish Kumar, a 45-year-old mechanical engineer and professor based in Hyderabad, has devised a way to make petrol. Kumar converts used plastic into fuel by employing a three-step process called plastic pyrolysis. He has also founded a company for the same, and it is registered with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Speaking about plastic pyrolysis works, he said: “The process doesn’t need water, nor does it release wastewater. It doesn’t lead to air pollution either because it is conducted inside a vacuum. Used plastic can be recycled into diesel, aviation fuel, and petrol through this process.”

He further said that it took around 500 kilos of non-recyclable plastic to churn out 400 litres of fuel. Also, the “end life” plastic does not need to be segregated for the process to be conducted. However, one must remember to leave out PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic.

According to a News18 report, over the past three years, Kumar has converted 50 tonnes of plastic that can no longer be recycled into fuel. His company now produces 200 litre of petrol every day using 200 kg of plastic. Then, they sell the fuel to local industries for Rs 40/50 per litre, which is significantly lower than the market price.

Notably, the fuel has not been tested in vehicles yet.

Speaking about the motive behind coming up with the novel procedure, Kumar said: “Our (the company’s) main aim behind starting this plant was to help the environment. We are not looking at commercial benefits. We are only doing out bit to ensure a cleaner future and are ready to share our technology with any entrepreneur who would be interested.”