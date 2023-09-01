English
    Hyderabad policeman rescues kitten stuck in construction site. Watch

    In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), the policeman- identified as Pandu- could be seen climbing the pillar and walking carefully to the spot where the kitten is stuck.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
    Kitten

    On reaching the spot where the kitten was stuck, the policeman could be seen trying to wrap the animal inside a bag and after a few unsuccessful attempts, manages to do so. (Representational Photo).

    A Hyderabad policeman was caught on camera climbing a long pillar before entering the heart of a construction site to rescue a kitten who got stuck inside the site. The incident took place near KV School on Uppal Ring Road of the city on Tuesday.


    In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), the policeman- identified as Pandu- could be seen climbing the iron pillar and walking carefully to the spot where the kitten is stuck. On reaching the spot, the policeman could be seen trying to wrap the kitten inside a bag and after a few unsuccessful attempts, manages to do so.


    Later in the video, the policeman could be seen climbing down the pillar slowly and after reaching the ground, the policeman could be seen releasing the kitten who runs away.

    The video saw many comments, many of whom praised the policeman for his efforts to rescue the kitten.

    "He could have lost his life in the process. Glad both came out safe. hats off to him," one user wrote.

    "This police man deserve an kindness award," another user wrote.

    "Give this man raise @KTRBRS. Great job," a third user wrote.

    Tags: #Hyderabad
    first published: Sep 1, 2023 01:46 pm

