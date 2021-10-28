MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Hyderabad Police stop commuters on road to check phones for WhatsApp chats about drugs; video goes viral

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Gajarao Bhupal, over 100 policemen took part in the search operation in the Asadbaba Nagar area of Bahadurpura police limits. 58 vehicles were searched during the drive and 10 rowdy-sheeters were taken into custody.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 09:35 PM IST
Screengrab from the viral video. Source: Twitter.

Screengrab from the viral video. Source: Twitter.


The Hyderabad Police are stopping commuters on roads and checking their phones for chats related to drugs, according to news reports on October 28.

A video where cops are stopping people to check their WhatsApp messages for words such as 'ganja' and 'drugs' is being widely shared on social media.

The video first posted on Twitter showed commuters apparently unlocking their phones and handing them over to the police.

Speaking to The News Minute, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Gajarao Bhupal confirmed that police was carrying out such raids. “Yes, I am aware that phones are being checked. However, we are not forcing anybody nor are we snatching away their phones to check. People are cooperating and no one is complaining, so I don’t think there is anything illegal,” he said.

When asked if the public had an option of refusing to give their phones, the DCP said they can and added, “However, we will then have to see what legal provisions apply. So far, we have not faced any such issue. There are no specific instructions as there has not been any issue so far.”

Close

Related stories

According to India Today, over 100 policemen took part in the search operation in the Asadbaba Nagar area of Bahadurpura police limits. 58 vehicles were searched during the drive and "10 rowdy-sheeters were taken into custody and they were counselled to refrain from criminal activities," it reported earlier in the day.

This crackdown by Hyderabad Police comes close on the heels of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being booked in connection with drug raids by NCB on a cruise ship.

However, several Twitter users including social media activists and lawyers termed it as an invasion of citizens’ privacy.




Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aryan Khan Case #drugs #Hyderabad Police
first published: Oct 28, 2021 09:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.