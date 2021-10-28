Hyderabad Police stop commuters on road to check phones for WhatsApp chats about drugs; video goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video. Source: Twitter.

The Hyderabad Police are stopping commuters on roads and checking their phones for chats related to drugs, according to news reports on October 28.

A video where cops are stopping people to check their WhatsApp messages for words such as 'ganja' and 'drugs' is being widely shared on social media.



The video first posted on Twitter showed commuters apparently unlocking their phones and handing them over to the police.

Speaking to The News Minute, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Gajarao Bhupal confirmed that police was carrying out such raids. “Yes, I am aware that phones are being checked. However, we are not forcing anybody nor are we snatching away their phones to check. People are cooperating and no one is complaining, so I don’t think there is anything illegal,” he said.

When asked if the public had an option of refusing to give their phones, the DCP said they can and added, “However, we will then have to see what legal provisions apply. So far, we have not faced any such issue. There are no specific instructions as there has not been any issue so far.”

According to India Today, over 100 policemen took part in the search operation in the Asadbaba Nagar area of Bahadurpura police limits. 58 vehicles were searched during the drive and "10 rowdy-sheeters were taken into custody and they were counselled to refrain from criminal activities," it reported earlier in the day.

This crackdown by Hyderabad Police comes close on the heels of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being booked in connection with drug raids by NCB on a cruise ship.

However, several Twitter users including social media activists and lawyers termed it as an invasion of citizens’ privacy.



