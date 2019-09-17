Hyderabad Police giving helmets instead of challans to traffic rule violators

While the rest of India is divided in opinion over the newly implemented fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), Telangana has stated that it will not implement the MVA in the state.

In fact, the Rachakonda police, one of the Commissionerate in Hyderabad, is handing out free helmets to motorists instead of challans.

The Rachkonda traffic police introduced the initiative on Sunday, under which the police are providing free helmets for motorists without one. They are also arranging pollution certificates, providing insurance cover and booking slots for them to get a driving license.

The department found around 260 motorists violating the helmet law in the Rachkonda police jurisdiction when it conducted its enforcement drive on Sunday. The police provided a free helmet after counselling rule violators about its importance to the violators.

According to a report in The News Minute, Rachakonda police commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat said, “This is an effort to sensitise the motorists. We are counselling them to buy helmets rather than paying a hefty sum on penalties. A good ISI standard helmet costs about Rs 800, but the fine for not having one is Rs 1,000, so we are advising motorists to buy and wear helmets instead of paying fines. Similarly, a pollution certificate would cost just around Rs 50, but the fine for it is heavy under the new MV act. So, we are counselling the violators to not lose their money on fines, and instead use that money to get all their paperwork done and buy a helmet for their own safety.”