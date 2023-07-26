Hyderabad man releases snake in civic body after officials fail to act on complaint. Watch

A video of the snake crawling on the table of an official went viral on Wednesday. (Image credit: @nbramllb/Twitter)

Frustrated at civic officials not helping him after a snake entered his home after heavy rainfall, a man in Hyderabad captured the reptile and released it inside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. As per reports, the man, Sampath Kumar, a resident of Alwal, waited hours for help from the authorities before deciding to take matters into his hands.

The incident happened on Tuesday and a video of the snake crawling on the table of an official went viral, Deccan Chronicle said.



Situation well explained in practical by Hyderabad resident to failed administration of Telangana Chief Minister KCR Son @KTRBRS… Government officials ignored complaints of Snakes coming inside house in Alwal, Hyderabad so residents left one snake in @GHMCOnline office pic.twitter.com/daKIdCruTn

— Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) July 26, 2023

Incidents of snakes entering homes have gone up recently during incessant rains. Avinash Visvanathan, from the Friends of Snakes Society (FoSS) in Hyderabad told the media that their volunteers rescued several snakes from inside housing compounds. “Due to water entering the burrows and overflowing ponds and lakes, the snakes come out. People spotting them get panicked. Usually, the snakes hide under some material in the compound of the houses and rarely enter into the homes unless there is a gap under the door,” he said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert (very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall) at isolated places in districts such as Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagari and Hyderabad districts on Wednesday.

An orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) has been issued for Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

