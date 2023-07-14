Hyderabad landlord arrested for secretly installing camera in room with women tenants

The landlord, identified as Syed Salim had installed the hidden camera to the computer in his room and synchronised it with a mobile application, without the knowledge of the two women. (Representational Photo).

A Hyderabad landlord was arrested after he secretly installed a camera in a room that had two women tenants. A report in News18 stated that the landlord, identified as Syed Salim, was arrested on July 11 after the two women filed a complaint against him. He was now facing legal consequences for his act.

The man owned a five-storey building in Hailam Colony near Jubilee Hills area of the city and gave one of the flats on rent to the women while living on the first floor himself. After living in the accommodation for a few months, the two women began experiencing power outages regularly and called an electrician to check the electricity meter box in the room.

It is then that they found out there was a CCTV camera kept inside the meter box, which left the women shocked.

Salim had installed the hidden camera to the computer in his room and synchronised it with a mobile application, without the knowledge of the two women. The camera gave the man access into the daily routines of the women living in the flat and also indulge in voyeuristic behaviour

Following the complaint, authorities registered a case against the landlord and he was taken into police custody.

The authorities seized the camera for further investigation and identified the associated hard drive as key evidence. The items were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination and analysis.

