    Hyderabad gets coin museum as part of 75th Independence Day celebrations

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
    Officials at the exhibition in Saifabad Museum (Image: @SPMCILGOV/Twitter)

    A coin exhibition, showcasing the history of coin-making, was inaugurated as part of the 75th Independence Day’s “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations at the Saifabad Mint in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

    Only a part of the massive mint facility, abandoned since 1997, has been transformed into a museum.

    The exhibition showcases the history of the coins, how they were manufactured and the items used to make them. The private mint was established in 1803 and locally produced coins started getting minted at the facility.

    The museum will be open to people from June 8 till June 13 from 10 am to 5 pm.

    Photos shared from the event on social media shows top officials at the museum looking at the exhibition.

    Chairman and Managing Director of India Government Mint Tripti Patra Gosh, speaking to news agency ANI said, "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a celebration for us and as PM has asked to celebrate it with the people of the nation. That's why we want our people to know about Saifabad Mint which started in 1903."

    "We request everyone to come and witness the rich history of coins. This is a three-day program at the beginning where we are showing the evolution of the coins after independence. It is open from 10 pm to 6 pm for three days," she added.
    Tags: #Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav #coin museum #Hyderabad
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 06:20 pm
