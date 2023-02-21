 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Hyderabad boy, 5, dies after being bitten by stray dogs. Attack caught on camera

Feb 21, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

Though the five-year-old Hyderabad boy was rushed to a hospital after the dog attack, he was declared brought dead.

The boy was attacked outside his father's workplace. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

A five-year-old boy in Hyderabad died after being bitten by a pack of stray dogs on Sunday. The horrific attack has been caught on CCTV camera.

The incident took place outside his father’s workplace in the city's Amberpet locality. The boy has been identified as Pradeep. His father, a watchman  at an automobile showroom, had taken him to his workplace. Three street dogs attacked the boy when he was wandering alone.

The boy had injuries on his stomach due to dog bite. Though Pradeep was rushed to a hospital after the attack, he was declared brought dead.

The video of the attack, which has sent shockwaves on social media, shows the dogs suddenly attacking the boy while tailing him, following which he is seen falling down.