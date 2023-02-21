Hyderabad boy, 5, dies after being bitten by stray dogs. Attack caught on camera

A five-year-old boy in Hyderabad died after being bitten by a pack of stray dogs on Sunday. The horrific attack has been caught on CCTV camera.

The incident took place outside his father’s workplace in the city's Amberpet locality. The boy has been identified as Pradeep. His father, a watchman at an automobile showroom, had taken him to his workplace. Three street dogs attacked the boy when he was wandering alone.

The boy had injuries on his stomach due to dog bite. Though Pradeep was rushed to a hospital after the attack, he was declared brought dead.

The video of the attack, which has sent shockwaves on social media, shows the dogs suddenly attacking the boy while tailing him, following which he is seen falling down.

The child was apparently carrying a packet containing some food item when the dogs pounced on him, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said. A dog-catching drive was undertaken in the area as per the guidelines and as many as 28 street dogs were caught for sterilisation in the last two days, but most of them were found to be sterilised, the official said adding the dogs were subsequently released.

This is the latest such incident being reported. Last week, a seven-year-old boy died after being bitten by stray dogs in this Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, the police said. The boy, named Kanha, was playing in the backyard of his house in Bilaspur village when stray dogs attacked him, police officer Suraj Rai said. The stray dogs kept biting Kanha and by the time villagers came to his rescue, the boy was bleeding profusely, the boy's family members said. The villagers chased the dogs away, and took Kanha to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. In January, a 23-year-old Swiggy delivery agent in Hyderabad died of injuries after he jumped off the third floor of a building to deliver the order, when the pet dog of the customer chased him.