Hurun MD and family meet Dubai ruler in elevator, click selfies: 'He was very friendly'

Hurun founder and MD Anas Rahman Junaid with his family and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (Image credit: @a.r.junaid/Instagram)

Anas Rahman Junaid, the founder and managing director of wealth research agency Hurun India, was on a holiday in Dubai with his family when they got a surprise of a lifetime when they were joined by the ruler of Dubai in an elevator.

The Mumbai-based entrepreneur and his family had taken the elevator from the 22nd floor of a hotel to get to the ground floor on Saturday when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stepped with his entourage on the 21st floor.

“We were shocked,” Anas Rahman Junaid told Khaleej Times. “He stepped into the lift and was very friendly. He put his arms around my daughter and asked her if she knew who he was.”

Sharing pictures of the meet on Instagram, Junaid wrote, "Such a down-to-earth person. He graciously allowed us to click multiple photographs and had a good chat with Mishel as well."

Mishel is Junaid's 10-year-old daughter Mishel who was just as excited to meet the ruler of Dubai as his 7-year-old brother Daniyal and mother Thanzeem. “When we stepped off the elevator, all of us were jumping in excitement,” the entrepreneur told the publication. “We could not believe that we had actually met him and spoke to him. In fact, my wife later took a photo of the lift and shared it on social media saying it was her most favourite lift in the world. We then sent the photos with him to our school friends and family groups before posting on social media.”

Speaking about his own encounter with Sheikh Mohammed, the Hurun MD said, “I had heard of him being friendly with people but to experience it was something different. After speaking to my daughter, he turned to us and asked us where we were from and what we do. After that, he kindly obliged for a photograph. My son usually doesn’t smile for photographs but this time he had the biggest smile on his face."

