App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hurriyat chief’s son among 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists gunned down in Kashmir

One of the terrorists killed in the encounter has been identified as Junaid Sehrai alias Zafar-ul-Islam, the younger son of Mohammed Ashraf Khan Sehrai, who heads Kashmiri separatist organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Security forces on May 19 gunned down two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an encounter that lasted for hours. Several personnel also sustained injuries in the gun battle that started late on May 18 in the Nawakadal area of Srinagar and went on for nearly 10 hours.

After receiving intel on the presence of the two terrorists in the area, the security forces had begun a cordon-and-search operation around 2 am. Mobile internet and telephone services were suspended in Srinagar (barring BSNL postpaid) as a precautionary measure, reported India Today.

About an hour later, a grenade was lobbed at the joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir police, confirming that the terrorists were holed up there. Hours later, on May 19 morning, both Hizbul terrorists were gunned down. Two weapons and ammunition were later recovered by the police from the encounter site.

Close

Commenting on the development, Dilbagh Singh, DG, Jammu and Kashmir, said: “Two terrorists were killed. Both belong to Hizbul. Body and weapons recovered. This was an intelligence-based operation in Srinagar by police along with the CRPF. Two policemen have gunshot injuries and two CRPF personnel have minor injuries.”

related news

With this operation, security forces eliminated all the top six commanders of the terror outfits operating in Kashmir.

One of the terrorists killed in the encounter has been identified as Junaid Sehrai alias Zafar-ul-Islam, the younger son of Mohammed Ashraf Khan Sehrai, who heads Kashmiri separatist organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

The 29-year-old had joined the terror outfit back in March 2018. He was appointed as the deputy chief commander of Hizbul after Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter on May 6.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #Central Reserve Police Force #Hizbul Mujahideen #Jammu and Kashmir Police #Kashmir terrorism

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Cement dealers foresee up to 30% drop in FY21 demand

Coronavirus impact | Cement dealers foresee up to 30% drop in FY21 demand

Mitsubishi Motors to cut costs after slump in annual profit

Mitsubishi Motors to cut costs after slump in annual profit

Coronavirus effect: Film industry worker's union writes to Maharashtra CM, seeks nod to resume post-production

Coronavirus effect: Film industry worker's union writes to Maharashtra CM, seeks nod to resume post-production

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.