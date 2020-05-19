Hurriyat chief’s son among 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists gunned down in Kashmir

Security forces on May 19 gunned down two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an encounter that lasted for hours. Several personnel also sustained injuries in the gun battle that started late on May 18 in the Nawakadal area of Srinagar and went on for nearly 10 hours.

After receiving intel on the presence of the two terrorists in the area, the security forces had begun a cordon-and-search operation around 2 am. Mobile internet and telephone services were suspended in Srinagar (barring BSNL postpaid) as a precautionary measure, reported India Today.

About an hour later, a grenade was lobbed at the joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir police, confirming that the terrorists were holed up there. Hours later, on May 19 morning, both Hizbul terrorists were gunned down. Two weapons and ammunition were later recovered by the police from the encounter site.

Commenting on the development, Dilbagh Singh, DG, Jammu and Kashmir, said: “Two terrorists were killed. Both belong to Hizbul. Body and weapons recovered. This was an intelligence-based operation in Srinagar by police along with the CRPF. Two policemen have gunshot injuries and two CRPF personnel have minor injuries.”

With this operation, security forces eliminated all the top six commanders of the terror outfits operating in Kashmir.

One of the terrorists killed in the encounter has been identified as Junaid Sehrai alias Zafar-ul-Islam, the younger son of Mohammed Ashraf Khan Sehrai, who heads Kashmiri separatist organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

The 29-year-old had joined the terror outfit back in March 2018. He was appointed as the deputy chief commander of Hizbul after Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter on May 6.



