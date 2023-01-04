English
    'Humiliating': Woman says was asked to remove shirt at Bengaluru airport security check

    The woman took to Twitter to share her ordeal where she recalled that she was made to strip down to just a camisole and was “getting the kind of attention” a woman does not want.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 04, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
    Passengers wait at the check-in hall at Bengaluru International Airport. (Representational)

    A woman was allegedly asked to remove her shirt during a security check at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport in what she called “humiliating” experience.

    Krishani Gadhvi, a student and musician, took to Twitter to share her ordeal on Tuesday where she recalled that she was made to strip down to just a camisole and was “getting the kind of attention” a woman does not want.

    “I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?” she tweeted.

    Bengaluru Airport was quick to respond to the woman and they wrote: “Hello @KrishaniGadhvi, we deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force) a Government sovereign.”

    The airport also asked her to send them her contact details to resolve the matter.

    Twitter users were also furious with the treatment meted out to her.

    “This is so unacceptable!! What was the reason for this selective treatment,” a Twitter user asked Bengaluru Airport.

    While Gadhvi’s ordeal was highlighted and picked up by several media houses, the account she tweeted from has been deleted now.
    first published: Jan 4, 2023 12:47 pm