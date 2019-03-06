'Hum Do, Humare Teen': Jain leaders urge young couples to have more children

The dwindling Jain population in the country has got the community leaders worried. Census data show that in terms of the overall national population percentage, Jain population has declined from 0.40 per cent in 2001 to 0.37 per cent in 2011.

To address the issue, leaders of the Digambar Jain community exhorted young couples to give birth to at least three children. A Times of India report states that members of the Digambar Jain Mahasamiti — the apex body of Digambar Jains at a meeting in Indore last week – asked young Jain couples to follow the policy of ‘Hum Do, Humare Teen’.

Assuming that the primary reason behind young couples opting to bear one child is financial burden, the religious organisation has also rolled out several SOPs for couples bearing more than two kids. They have also decided to counsel couples to reduce divorce rates within the community.

Ashok Badjatiya, the Mahasamiti’s national president, said: “We want couples to think about it. The Samiti has decided to bear the cost of educating the third child.”

“There are many reasons why young couples do not want to have more children. One is the financial implications. So, if we, as a community, can help take care of that, we could encourage them to have more children,” he added.

He explained further how the affluent members of the community can create a pool of funds to aid the couples.

Another samiti member, Jainesh Jhanjhari, said it will be a great loss if the community suffers, as the religion dates back centuries.

He added that the body will try to arrange workshops for Jains of marriageable age to impart advice on life after marriage, hoping it will help contain the divorce rate.

Speaking on the same, the community leader said: “Divorce cases are on the rise; most separations happen because small things were not handled properly, eventually resulting in an escalation. We will also have a grievance redressal mechanism so that Jain youth can handle these challenges well.”

There are two schools of thought within Jainism – the Digambaras and the Swetambaras. Digambar Jains are present in around 16 states in India. However, they wish to propagate the idea and get it implemented among other Jains too.