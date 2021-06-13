MARKET NEWS

Huge sinkhole swallows up car in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; video goes viral

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Brinhanmumbai Municipal Corporation put out a tweet saying that nobody was injured in the incident.

Moneycontrol News
June 13, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
The video shows a car sinking into a large crater and disappearing within seconds. (Image: ANI)

The video shows a car sinking into a large crater and disappearing within seconds. (Image: ANI)


Mumbai during monsoons isn't always as dreamy as it's made to sound. Every year, the city gets inundated with rainwater after an intense spell of showers during monsoons. This year too the situation is not different. In a shocking incident on June 13, a car parked at a residential area in the city disappeared within seconds when a section of the concrete parking area caved in due to heavy rain. The video of the vehicle submerging has gone viral all over social media.

The incident happened in a private society in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. The traffic police at the spot confirmed that no one has been injured. "There was a well at the place. Some people covered it with concrete slab and started parking cars over it. The incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain," police said.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Brinhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) put out a tweet saying that they had nothing to do with the incident. The BMC's Twitter thread also clarified facts about the said incident.

They also said that the housing society concerned has been asked to take necessary measures for safety in this place immediately.

"Officers/staff of Ghatkopar Police Station are also present at the spot," BMC said in a tweet.
