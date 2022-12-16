 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Huge Berlin aquarium, home to 1,500 fish, explodes: 'incredible maritime damage'

AFP
Dec 16, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

The aquarium was in the foyer of a Radisson Blu hotel in Berlin and had a clear-walled elevator built inside to be used by visitors to the Sea Life leisure complex.

"The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking out. The situation is unclear at the moment," officials said. (Image credit: Twitter)

A 14-metre high aquarium in a hotel in central Berlin has burst and the leaking water has forced the closure of a nearby street, police and firefighters said Friday.

Berlin police said on Twitter that as well as causing "incredible maritime damage", the incident left two people suffering injuries from glass shards.

The incident at the AquaDom aquarium happened at around 5:50 am, a police spokeswoman told AFP.

The cylindrical aquarium contains over a million litres of water and is home to around 1,500 tropical fish.

More than 100 emergency workers were at the scene, Berlin's firefighting service tweeted.