Hubble Space Telescope captures splendid image of two 'overlapping' spiral galaxies

The Hubble Space Telescope recently spotted two spiral galaxies seemingly overlapping. The two galaxies--SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461--lie more than a billion light-years from Earth.

And although in the image taken by the telescope, the galaxies appear to collide, the two are not actually interacting. They just seem aligned from Hubble’s point of view.

This image is one of many Hubble observations delving into highlights of the Galaxy Zoo project, NASA stated on its website.

Originally established in 2007, the Galaxy Zoo project and its successors are massive citizen science projects which crowdsource galaxy classifications from a pool of hundreds of thousands of volunteers. These volunteers classify galaxies imaged by robotic telescopes and are often the first to ever set eyes on an astronomical object.

Over the course of the original Galaxy Zoo project, volunteers discovered a menagerie of weird and wonderful galaxies such as unusual 3-armed spiral galaxies and colliding ring galaxies. The astronomers coordinating the project applied for Hubble Space Telescope time to observe the most unusual inhabitants of the Galaxy Zoo.

Last week, NASA unveiled striking images of the Phantom Galaxy M74, situated 32 million light years away from Earth. The galaxy, also known as the grand design spiral, is a favourite among astronomers studying the origins of galactic spirals.

The photos are the outcome of a collaborative effort comprising NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.

In August, Hubble showed visuals of Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. It captured unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

