Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei's upcoming operating system to be called Ark OS, could run Android apps better

Huawei filed the name "Ark OS" with the German Patent and Trademark Office.

Huawei was recently barred from doing business with American companies, following an executive White House order. The ban saw Google revoking the Chinese telecommunication giant's Android licence.

According to several sources, Huawei has been anticipating blowback from the US-China trade war with the Chinese tech giant developing its own operating system for mobile devices. New reports suggest that Huawei filed the name "Ark OS" with the German Patent and Trademark Office. The patent was allegedly filed for the design of some aspects of the interface.

Few reports also claim Huawei has been working on developing a new operating system for almost a year now. While Chinese media portals are referring to the operating system as HongMeng OS, Huawei has registered the Ark OS brand in Europe.

The success of Huawei's upcoming operating system depends on its support for Android applications. Huawei claims that its new OS will not only support Android apps but will also improve the way they perform by up to 60-per cent. Richard Yu, Huawei's Head of Consumer Electronics division, has already confirmed that AppGallery, Huawei's equivalent to Google's Play Store in China will come pre-installed in all Huawei handsets outside China.

While Huawei hasn't disclosed a date for its new OS, Yu claims that China may see the launch in Q4 2019, while global audiences may have to wait till 2020. Despite all the prospects of a new operating system, Yu stresses that rollouts will only begin if Huawei is kept from using Google and Microsoft products.

Huawei isn't the only Chinese tech firm facing blowback from the escalating trade war between the US and China. DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, was threatened by the Department of Homeland Security, suggesting its drones share sensitive information outside the company.
First Published on May 31, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Google #Huawei #Technology

