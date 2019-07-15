App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 12:32 PM IST

Huawei's Mate X foldable smartphone could arrive soon; poster spotted in Chinese store

The Huawei Mate X is a pretty formidable opponent and, in our view, seems more practical than the Galaxy Fold.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Source: Digital Institute - Weibo

The Galaxy Fold was in big parts responsible for the rise and fall of foldable smartphones. But while Samsung dominated headlines (Both negative and positive) for taking the lead in an industry that hasn't started, Huawei has been biding its time waiting to strike.

First announced at MWC 2019, Huawei’s foray into foldable smartphones began with the Mate X. For its part, the Mate X was set to challenge the Fold for dominance in a foldable smartphone market that is yet to bloom. However, the Galaxy Fold never really lived up to expectations, and manufacturing defects ensured it barely got past reviewers.

Now, Huawei has the opportunity to revive the foldable smartphone with Mate X, and reports have been surfacing that the Chinese smartphone maker is not far from releasing its first folding phone. GSMArena recently spotted a poster of the Mate X on a Weibo account named 'Digital Institute'.

Earlier this year, officials at Huawei confirmed that the Mate X wouldn't be impacted by the defects in the Galaxy Fold. However, the Fold fiasco seemed too big to ignore, and the Chinese smartphone maker pushed its initial July launch date to late July or early August.

The Huawei Mate X is a pretty formidable opponent and, in our view, seems more practical than the Galaxy Fold. The Mate X is powered by a Kirin 980 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. A 5G version of the Mate X is also available, packing Huawei’s Balong 5000 5G chipset. The device runs on Android 9 Pie on top of EMUI 9.1.1.

Huawei’s foldable handset also features 512GB storage and 4,500 mAh battery. It also supports 55W Huawei SuperCharge technology, which can power the phone up to 85 percent in 30 minutes. The triple camera setup on the Mate X sports a 40-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The Mate X features two FullView Display panels that combine to deliver an 8-inch OLED FullView Display when used in tablet mode. In phone mode, the Mate X uses a 6.6-inch screen with an 1148 x 2480-pixel resolution, no notch and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio.
