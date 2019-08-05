Huawei's Hongmeng OS reportedly coming to smartphone in Q4 2019

Google may have renewed Huawei’s Android license but the respite may be temporary if the Trump Administration decides to widen its sanctions on the Chinese telecommunication giant. And, while the Android license was only revoked temporarily, the smartphone maker saw a dip in global sales.

However, Huawei is taking proactive steps to ensure a fully functional mobile operating system is in place if President Trump was to widen restrictions on the company. The Global Times – a Chinese state-run media publication – recently reported that Huawei would be going ahead with its plan to release Hongmeng OS, its own personal mobile operating system.

According to the Global Times, an unnamed source claimed that Huawei would release a smartphone that uses Hongmeng OS in the fourth quarter of 2019 for Yuan 2,000 (Approximately Rs 20,000). The operating system is slated to show up alongside Huawei’s Mate 30 series.

If the report is accurate, Hongmeng OS could power Huawei’s low-tier smartphones. In July, an executive for the company said Hongmeng OS was designed for IoT (internet-of-things) devices like smart TVs and contains fewer lines of code than a regular mobile operating system.

However, there are few inconsistencies in the previous statement made by company CEO Ren Zhengfei, who claimed that the Hongmeng OS would be faster than Android. He also mentioned that Huawei’s new operating system would work across several IoT devices and would feature an app ecosystem rivalling Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.